Fire guts two-story building on 6th Street

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire gutted a two-story vacant building on South 6th Street Sunday morning, but no one was hurt.

Crews were called about 12:15 a.m., to the 1200 block of S. 6th St and found a building enveloped in smoke and flames. According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to a second building. The second building was occupied but no one was hurt.

SJFD said the extent of the damage is not known at this time. Crews had trouble accessing the entire building because the fire had collapsed parts of the floor.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.