SJPD: Child hit by truck last month dies from injuries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has confirmed a 7-year-old boy has died from his injuries stemming from being hit by a truck last month.

On July 9th, officers on scene confirmed the child was hit in front of Pickett Elementary School around noon.

SJPD officers said the 7-year-old sustained serious head injuries and was transportated to Children's Mercy Hospital. Police have not released the minor's name.

There is a growing memorial for the child across the street from Pickett Elementary.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for the boy. So far, the community has raised nearly $5,500.

A benefit is being held for the child's family on August 28th at 4 p.m. at Wesley UMC.