SJPD: Child hit by truck last month dies from injuries

There is a growing memorial for the child across the street from Pickett Elementary.

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 11:28 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has confirmed a 7-year-old boy has died from his injuries stemming from being hit by a truck last month. 

On July 9th, officers on scene confirmed the child was hit in front of Pickett Elementary School around noon. 

SJPD officers said the 7-year-old sustained serious head injuries and was transportated to Children's Mercy Hospital. Police have not released the minor's name. 

There is a growing memorial for the child across the street from Pickett Elementary. 

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for the boy. So far, the community has raised nearly $5,500.  

A benefit is being held for the child's family on August 28th at 4 p.m. at Wesley UMC.  

