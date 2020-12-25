70-year-old Savannah man missing since Tuesday

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Edward Krueger, of Savannah, was last seen in Wisconsin on the morning of Dec. 22. Members of his church, Cornerstone Church, said he had taken a trip to visit his sister and police say he was last seen leaving Wisconsin heading back to his home in Savannah but never arrived.

Krueger, 70, is a white male driving a 2005 red Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck.

If you have any information, you are asked to call dispatch at 816-324-4144.