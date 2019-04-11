Clear

72-year-old Amazonia man injured in Andrew County crash

A 72-year-old Amazonia man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Andrew County Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 8:58 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, Kenneth Schmille, was driving a 1999 Chrysler Cirrus southbound on Route K when his vehicle drove off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

The accident happened two miles south of Amazonia at around 5:08 p.m.

Schmille was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The scene was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.

After a warm and nice few days for us in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with highs in the 70s and 80s, big changes are on the way as we wrap up the workweek as our next strong storm system is pushing through.
