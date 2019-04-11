72-year-old Amazonia man injured in Andrew County crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A 72-year-old Amazonia man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Andrew County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, Kenneth Schmille, was driving a 1999 Chrysler Cirrus southbound on Route K when his vehicle drove off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
The accident happened two miles south of Amazonia at around 5:08 p.m.
Schmille was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The scene was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.
