8 Chick-fil-A employees awarded $2500 scholarships

For eight St. Joseph Chick-fil-A employees showing up to work on Saturday came with a little more cash.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 4:36 PM
Updated: Mar. 2, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For eight St. Joseph Chick-fil-A employees showing up to work on Saturday came with a little more cash.

As part of Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures Scholarship program, eight student employees were awarded with a $2,500 scholarship to use on books, tuition, or any other school-related expenses.

This year's winners included four area high school students four students who are already in college.

Ruthie Seitz, the owner and operator of the St. Joseph restaurant, says that each student is very deserving of the scholarship.

"These are just the greatest kids to get to work with," Seitz said. "They are just so inspiring. I just know they are changing the future. They are really going to go on and do just huge things. I'm just so honored to get to work with them every day."

Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has helped more than 50,000 staff members and invested a total of 75 million dollars in scholarships.

