8 arrested, 63 citations handed out during weekend DWI crackdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple agencies in the area conducted a DWI "Saturation Saturday" on August 24, which led to multiple arrests and citations in the area.

As a result of the officers' efforts, a total of eight people were arrested for driving while intoxicated. Additionally, 63 citations were handed our for a variety of traffic violations such as speeding, no drivers license, and failure to have insurance.

There was also one additional arrest made for a subject that was wanted on a domestic violence investigation.

In a statement released from the St. Joseph Police Department, officers say they will conduct more operations in the future to keep motorists safe.

"We will continue to conduction operations like this in the future to remove impaired drivers from our roadways."

Agencies that participated in the effort are: the St. Joseph Police Department, Savannah Missouri Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff, Clinton County Sheriff, DeKalb County Sheriff, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.