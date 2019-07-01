8-year-old ran over by truck

(HAMILTON, Mo.) An 8-year-old boy was ran over by a truck after falling off the tailgate Sunday evening.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m. on private property of Route CC about five miles north of Hamilton.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, an adult was working under the hood of an Ford F150 trying to get the vehicle to start. The truck was left in gear. The truck began to roll, and that's when Alex Rich fell off the tailgate. The rear right tire then ran over Rich.

Rich was taken by Life Flight Eagle to Children's Mercy in Kansas City with moderate injuries.