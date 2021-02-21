8-year-old shot at St. Joseph apartment Sunday Morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An 8-year-old girl is in the hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting late Sunday morning at the Oak Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Angelique St.

Police responded to a call of an injured party at the apartment complex around 11 a.m. Upon arrival they found the girl with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in critical condition according to police, though her condition was upgraded as of late Sunday afternoon to non-life threatening.

Police have not released suspect information or further details surounding the circustances of the shooting.

This is a developing story, stick with KQ2 for further updates as they become available.