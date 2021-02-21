8-year-old shot at St. Joseph apartments Sunday Morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An 8-year-old girl is in the hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting late Sunday morning at the Oak Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Angelique St.

Police responded to a call of an injured party at the apartment complex around 11 a.m. Upon arrival they found the girl with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in critical condition according to police, though her condition was upgraded as of late Sunday afternoon to non life threatening.

This is a developing story, stick with KQ2 for further updates as they become available.