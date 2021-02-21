Clear
BREAKING NEWS 8-year-old shot at St. Joseph apartments Sunday Morning Full Story

8-year-old shot at St. Joseph apartments Sunday Morning

The 8 year old girl was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City following the shooting, her injuries are described as non life threatening.

Posted: Feb 21, 2021 6:23 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An 8-year-old girl is in the hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting late Sunday morning at the Oak Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Angelique St. 

Police responded to a call of an injured party at the apartment complex around 11 a.m. Upon arrival they found the girl with a gunshot wound. 

She was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in critical condition according to police, though her condition was upgraded as of late Sunday afternoon to non life threatening. 

This is a developing story, stick with KQ2 for further updates as they become available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Clarinda
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Falls City
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories