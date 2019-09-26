80-year-old woman killed in Platte County crash, 2-month-old also injured

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) An 80-year-old woman was killed and a 2-month-old child was injured in a two-vehicle crash in western Platte County Tuesday.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to the crash just after 4:00 p.m. on MO 45 Spur and Stillings Road in western Platte County.

The sheriff's office says that an 80-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi SUV northbound near the intersection of MO 45 Spur and Stillings Road when the vehicle crossed the center of the intersection and was struck by a 2005 Ram 2500 that was traveling west on MO 45 Spur. A 65-year-old man from Mclouth, Kansas was driving the Ram 2500.

The 80-year-old woman died at the hospital that evening. A 2-month-old child, who was an occupant in the Mitsubishi SUV, was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital to be treated.

Deputies were able to determine that the infant was properly secured in a car seat and that the 80-year-old woman was wearing a seat belt.

The identity of the people involved is being withheld at this time to allow for family notifications.

The accident is still being investigated.