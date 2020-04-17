Clear
83-year-old donates blood for the 100th time

Garnett Hecker has donated blood for more than 40 years and has now joined the 100 Pint Club.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 8:18 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Blood drives across the country have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one man is still doing his part to help those in need.

Garnett Hecker, 83, has been donating blood for more than 40 years and has now passed a milestone of 100 donations. 

"I was waiting for a blood drive at Grace Church usually and I always went to that, but that was canceled," Hecker said. "I figured that there won't be blood drives for a while, so I figured I'd get it done."

Hecker donates three to four times a year and does so because it's personal to him.

"My mom had something wrong with her and they had to give her blood transfusions every three months, so I thought there's a lot of people that needed it so I thought I would do it since it doesn't bother me," Hecker said. 

Despite the current pandemic, Hecker says it's important to still get out and donate blood and he will continue to do so for as long as he can.

