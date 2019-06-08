89-year-old Stanberry man killed in golf cart crash

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) A Stanberry man was killed Saturday morning when the golf cart he was driving collided with a Toyota pickup truck in Gentry County.

The crash happening on U.S. 136 three miles northeast of Stanberry just after 10:30 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision happened as the pickup truck, driven by 60-year-old David Newton, was traveling eastbound when the golf cart attempted to cross the road and drove into the path of the truck.

The man driving the golf cart, 89-year-old Ralph Pierce, was ejected from the cart. Pierce was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers say the next of kin has been notified.