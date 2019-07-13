Clear
8th annual "Jeep'n and Jamm'n for Brett" fundraiser held downtown

The yearly fundraiser honors Brett Baltezor, a Benton High School student who lost his life at 19.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Coleman Hawkins Park was overrun with jeeps Saturday afternoon, but all for a good cause.

The 8th annual "Jeep'n and Jamm'n for Brett" event was held at the park.
The fundraiser money to help high schoolers with scholarships while honoring the memory of Brett Baltezor, a Benton High School student who lost his life a decade ago. 

"Brett passed away when he was 19 years old," Mike Brennen, an organizer said. "He had a love for music and Jeeps so we organize this as Jeep'n and Jamm'n and we have been raising this money for scholarships for young kids getting ready to proceed in their dreams."

Brennen said the yearly fundraiser to date has helped 171 high school kids and raised approximately $85,500 in scholarships. 

Temperatures were back into the 90s on Saturday and the heat is expected to stick around for the foreseeable future. Overnight tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.
