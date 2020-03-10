Clear

9 Coronavirus test kits on hand at NWMO health departments

The test kits allow health departments to test patients suspected of carrying the virus.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 2:47 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Health departments in northwest Missouri currently have nine test kits on hand to test for Coronavirus.

The St. Joseph Health Department said it has a total of five kits that can test for the virus that causes COVID-19. Andrew County Health Department has two kits, and Nodaway County Health Department and DeKalb Tri-County Health Department each have one kit.

The test kits allow health departments to test patients suspected of carrying the virus. The number of cases in the U.S. continues to grow with more than 750 confirmed cases including 26 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence said the federal government is ready to combat coronavirus, stating that 15,000 additional testing kits are in the mail to state and local clinics.


