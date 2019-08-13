9-year-old boy and woman killed in crash involving semi-truck in Cameron

(CAMERON, Mo.) A 9-year-old boy and 29-year-old woman were killed in an early morning crash involving a semi-truck.

A semi-truck was stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Bob F. Griffin Rd. in Cameron, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The truck then began travelling west on U.S. 36 when a Honda CRV hit the towed unit of the truck.

Crash reports state that the CRV overturned and the driver, Desari Lathrop, of Kansas City, Mo., was partially ejected. The vehicle ended on it's top facing southwest in the passing lane of U.S. 36.

The crash occured around 3:20 a.m.

Savion Spearman-Lathrop, of Kansas City, Mo., and Lathrop were pronounced dead on scene. Neither of them were wearing their seat belt, according to highway patrol.

Ariana Hill, 3, was also in the CRV and only received minor injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.

Kenneth Eldridge, 59, was driving the semi-truck and was able to bring it to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the highway. He didn't suffer any injuries.