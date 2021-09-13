Clear
9/11 ceremony held at Civic Park

Commemoration events continued Saturday at Civic Center Park to honor and remember the 20 year anniversary of 9/11.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 9:09 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

As part of the best on the block barbeque cook off and car challenge, the day-long event started off with a ceremony remembering the tragedy.

Many attended to watch the procession as well as the national anthem, with various speakers from the community sharing their words of wisdom.

"The thousands of people who were affected by the event and the subsequent call to war that took place afterward whether it in itself is controversial. But at the end of the day we must honor those who took the time to honor us," Wesley F. Revels, event organizer said.

Following this commemoration, a 100 year time capsule ceremony was held at Civic Center Park in honor of Missouri's bicentennial.

