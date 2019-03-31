Clear

911 outage for Clinton, DeKalb, Caldwell, and Andrew counties

The Cameron Police Department taking to social media Sunday afternoon announcing that they were not receving 911 calls following a cut in a phone line.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department taking to social media Sunday afternoon announcing that they were not receving 911 calls following a cut in a phone line.

The police department was notified by CenturyLink that a line was cut on Sunday.

The outage is affecting people living in Andrew, Caldwell, DeKalb, and Clinton counties.

In case of an emergency, people in Cameron should call 816-632-6521.

For the rest of the counties, call:

Clinton County: 816-539-3777

DeKalb County: 816-449-5802

Caldwell County: 816-586-2681

Andrew County: 816-324-4114

According to the Cameron Police Department, CenturyLink is unsure exactly where the cut is but is working on a solution. 

It is unknown how long the outage will be out for.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
After a cool day stuck in the 40s, temperatures will be warming back up this week. For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures cold. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events