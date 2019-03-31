(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department taking to social media Sunday afternoon announcing that they were not receving 911 calls following a cut in a phone line.
The police department was notified by CenturyLink that a line was cut on Sunday.
The outage is affecting people living in Andrew, Caldwell, DeKalb, and Clinton counties.
In case of an emergency, people in Cameron should call 816-632-6521.
For the rest of the counties, call:
Clinton County: 816-539-3777
DeKalb County: 816-449-5802
Caldwell County: 816-586-2681
Andrew County: 816-324-4114
According to the Cameron Police Department, CenturyLink is unsure exactly where the cut is but is working on a solution.
It is unknown how long the outage will be out for.
Related Content
- 911 outage for Clinton, DeKalb, Caldwell, and Andrew counties
- 911 outage in Edgerton
- Water outage in rural DeKalb and Daviess counties
- Funding secured for a steady water supply in Caldwell County
- Teen Seriously Injured in Andrew County Crash
- MoDOT Truck Overturns in Andrew County
- Family Disturbance Turns Violent in Andrew County
- Andrew County K9 dies following surgery
- Gov. Parson announces $77,000 in state funding to assist Cameron, Caldwell County
- 911 Text Service Down