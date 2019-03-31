911 outage for Clinton, DeKalb, Caldwell, and Andrew counties

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department taking to social media Sunday afternoon announcing that they were not receving 911 calls following a cut in a phone line.

The police department was notified by CenturyLink that a line was cut on Sunday.

The outage is affecting people living in Andrew, Caldwell, DeKalb, and Clinton counties.

In case of an emergency, people in Cameron should call 816-632-6521.

For the rest of the counties, call:

Clinton County: 816-539-3777

DeKalb County: 816-449-5802

Caldwell County: 816-586-2681

Andrew County: 816-324-4114

According to the Cameron Police Department, CenturyLink is unsure exactly where the cut is but is working on a solution.

It is unknown how long the outage will be out for.