911 outage in Edgerton

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) 911 service is down in Edgerton.
The Platte County Sheriff's Office said the outage was caused by a fiber line that was cut in the area.
Anyone in Edgerton with an emergency should call the Edgerton-Trimble Fire Station at (816) 790-3476 until service is restored.
