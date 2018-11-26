Clear
911 outage in Edgerton

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said the outage was caused by a fiber line that was cut in the area.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 4:22 PM

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) 911 service is down in Edgerton.

Anyone in Edgerton with an emergency should call the Edgerton-Trimble Fire Station at (816) 790-3476 until service is restored.

