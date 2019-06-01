92 Highway closed in Platte City due to flooding concerns

(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing roadways in Platte City Saturday due to flooding concerns.

MoDot has closed 92 Highway west of Tracy, according to a Facebook post by Platte City Police.

We're told 92 Highway east of the city is also being monitored for potential flooding concerns, and may soon be shut-off to drivers.

