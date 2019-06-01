Clear

92 Highway closed in Platte City due to flooding concerns

The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing roadways in Platte City Saturday due to flooding concerns.

(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing roadways in Platte City Saturday due to flooding concerns.

MoDot has closed 92 Highway west of Tracy, according to a Facebook post by Platte City Police.

We're told 92 Highway east of the city is also being monitored for potential flooding concerns, and may soon be shut-off to drivers. 

Stay with KQ2 News for updates on more potential road closures.

Starting the weekend with some sunshine and mild temperatures and as we go throughout the day on Saturday, we will be watching for the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Overall, thunderstorm chances are very low but any storms that do develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds and large hail possible. Highs today are in the low to mid 80s.
