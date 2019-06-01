(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing roadways in Platte City Saturday due to flooding concerns.
MoDot has closed 92 Highway west of Tracy, according to a Facebook post by Platte City Police.
We're told 92 Highway east of the city is also being monitored for potential flooding concerns, and may soon be shut-off to drivers.
Stay with KQ2 News for updates on more potential road closures.
Related Content
- 92 Highway closed in Platte City due to flooding concerns
- Highway 59 remains closed due to flooding
- Highway 59 closing again due to flooding
- Officials close roads due to flooding and safety concerns
- Riverwalk Trail closed due to flooding
- McArthur Drive closes due to flooding
- Flooding closes dozens of highways across state
- Platte City woman killed in I-70 pileup
- City declares state of emergency due to Missouri River flooding concerns
- Platte River flooding causes Buchanan County road closures
Scroll for more content...