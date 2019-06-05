Clear

94% of St. Joseph school buses pass state safety inspection

Six out of the 100 school buses checked were found to be defective.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new report shows just how safe school buses are in the St. Joseph School District.

The stats come from inspections by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The annual report shows 94 percent of the district's buses passed inspection. Six out of the 100 school buses checked were found to be defective.

CLICK HERE: 2019 School Bus Inspection Results

Buses with a defective item may continue to transport students until repairs are made. School districts have 10 days following the inspection to repair defects before being re-inspected by the Patrol.

Inspectors check the mechanics of school buses, including brakes, mirrors and lights for safety.

The district contracts bus service through Apple Bus Company.

Last year, 100 percent of the company's fleet passed inspection.

Statewide, nearly 12,000 school buses were inspected. Eighty-nine percent passed with no defective items.

A very warm June day is ahead for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas for your Wednesday. We are already waking up to temperatures this morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. With the southwest winds continuing to usher in moist, warm air expect temperatures by the afternoon to climb up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
