94% of St. Joseph school buses pass state safety inspection

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new report shows just how safe school buses are in the St. Joseph School District.

The stats come from inspections by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The annual report shows 94 percent of the district's buses passed inspection. Six out of the 100 school buses checked were found to be defective.

CLICK HERE: 2019 School Bus Inspection Results

Buses with a defective item may continue to transport students until repairs are made. School districts have 10 days following the inspection to repair defects before being re-inspected by the Patrol.

Inspectors check the mechanics of school buses, including brakes, mirrors and lights for safety.

The district contracts bus service through Apple Bus Company.

Last year, 100 percent of the company's fleet passed inspection.

Statewide, nearly 12,000 school buses were inspected. Eighty-nine percent passed with no defective items.