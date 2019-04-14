A 22-year-old man seriously injured in dirt bike crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a dirt bike in the median of U.S. 71 north of Savannah on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kiefer Gillenwater was driving a 1989 Kawasaki Dirt Bike shortly before noon in the median of U.S. 71 south of county road 57, four miles north of Savannah. In the median, the dirt bike struck an embankment and Gillenwater was thrown from the bike.

Gillenwater was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.

The scene was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.