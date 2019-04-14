Clear

A 22-year-old man seriously injured in dirt bike crash

A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a dirt bike in the median of U.S. 71 north of Savannah on Sunday.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 3:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a dirt bike in the median of U.S. 71 north of Savannah on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kiefer Gillenwater was driving a 1989 Kawasaki Dirt Bike shortly before noon in the median of U.S. 71 south of county road 57, four miles north of Savannah. In the median, the dirt bike struck an embankment and Gillenwater was thrown from the bike.

Gillenwater was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.

The scene was assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Already seeing a good deal of sunshine nearly Sunday and it does appear we will see a mostly sunny day with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events