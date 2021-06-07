A 3-year-old died after a farm equipment accident in Clinton County on Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On Friday, the unimaginable happened. A Clinton County family is grieving the loss of a toddler who was killed in a horrific farming equipment accident.

"People say, well it's just a part of your job, but nobody wants to see a child get hurt," said Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish. "It was a 3-year-old child that was ran over by a piece of farm implement,"

As unimaginable as the family farm accident sounds, it isn't as uncommon as it seems.

According to recent studies, experts say every 3 days a child is killed in a farming accident in the U.S.

But it is a scene that sheriff deputies hoped they'd never see.

"It's a tough scene um for any of the first responders that were there. It is something that will forever be with the first responders," said Fish.

As summer approaches, many families will be spending more time on farms.

"For kids, farms are a place that have tremendous excitement and kids want to be there because its such a different environment," said Sheldon Lyon, Executive Director of St. Joseph Safety and Health Council.

Avoiding tragedies like this, experts say the farm can be devastating.

"It's also place that's inherently dangerous and farm equipment is just one part of that," said Lyons.

The Clinton County Sheriff Department is still investigating the reasoning behind the accident in Holt.

But Sheriff Fish says he is thankful to see how the County has rallied behind in support of their neighbors throughout this time.

"A heartfelt thank you to all the neighbors that came out and assisted us at the scene to help out the family at the same time.. It's really reassuring to see the citizens of Clinton County coming together to help out another neighbor in need," said Fish.