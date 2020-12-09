(TRENTON, Mo.) A Trenton police officer has been fired according to officials Wednesday.

According to a news release from Police Chief Rex Ross Wednesday, “Based on recent events and additional information gathered, Michael Wilson has been terminated from the Trenton Police Department effective immediately.”

Ross said Wilson was fired for violating department policy but said he could not elaborate any further.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into Wilson’s conduct. Sgt. Jake Angle with MSHP said he could not comment on it and that all media inquiries would be handled by the Grundy County Prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office could not be reached Wednesday for comment.