A Welcome Home to Remember: St. Joseph mom returns from deployment to surprise her daughter

There were tears and hugs, a drumline, and JROTC cadets at an unexpected homecoming in the front office at Benton High School this morning.

Posted: Nov 8, 2020 10:29 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There were tears and hugs, a drumline, and JROTC cadets at an unexpected homecoming in the front office at Benton High School this morning.

Lexi Petersen, a senior, was called out of class to the office only to find her mother who was deployed four-months ago to Afghanistan, back home and standing in the office waiting to surprise her.

Master Sgt. Lori Petersen of the 442nd Fighter Wing has served in the U.S. Air Force for the past 18 ½ years. She enlisted shortly after 9/11.

The Benton High School administration worked with Master Sgt. Petersen to surprise her daughter today.

Master Sgt. Petersen will be retiring from the military in 2022.

A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday. The possibility for severe weather cannot be ruled out. Cooler, more seasonable conditions are expeted to return Tuesday through the rest of the week.
