A championship 50 years in the making for Hunt family

The return to the championship is something the Hunt family, along with Chiefs fans, have been waiting half a century for.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Super Bowl is more than a championship for Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

His father, Lamar Hunt was the co-founder of the AFL and longtime owner of the chiefs franchise. He coined the term "Super Bowl", and the AFC title trophy bears his name.

A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
