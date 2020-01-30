A championship 50 years in the making for Hunt family

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Super Bowl is more than a championship for Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.
His father, Lamar Hunt was the co-founder of the AFL and longtime owner of the chiefs franchise. He coined the term "Super Bowl", and the AFC title trophy bears his name.
The return to the championship is something the Hunt family, along with Chiefs fans, have been waiting half a century for.
