(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire destroyed a home near 7th and Concord streets Saturday night.

St. Joseph firefighters were called to a fire on the 700 block of Concord Street shortly after 9:00 p.m., and found a one-story home consumed in flames, officials said.

Firefighters quickly began working to contain the fire and evacuate the homes in close proximity. The homes, left and right of the fire, were also exposed, SJFD spokesperson Mindy Andrasevits said.

At this time, no injuries were reported but Andrasevits said firefighters were still checking the area to be thorough.