A game for the ages: Chiefs fans react to Sunday's win

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday night's Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills was a thriller not only for the players but for fans at Arrowhead Stadium as well.

We spoke to some who were there for the game.

It was an epic battle at arrowhead that ended with a Chiefs victory.

“Like pretty much the whole city I'm just buzzin,” Bryson Scott said.

Chiefs season ticket holder Bryson Scott among the thousands at the stadium, describing the moment the team secured the game winning touchdown in overtime.

“Arrowhead just blew up, it was wild,” Scott said. “Easily the best money I've ever spent.”

The game was a thriller from start to finish, but especially towards the end.

“When Tyreek scored that like, 50 yard touchdown we thought we had it won, then Josh Allen drove down the field scored again we thought we lost it and Pat forces overtime it was just up and down the whole time. The entire fourth quarter.,” Scott said.

That game winning touchdown caught by another Chiefs fan you might recognize from city hall.

“It's pretty bizarre when you're looking at Mahomes and you're looking at Kelce who's running right at 'cha and all of a sudden he turns around and catches the ball for the game winning overtime touchdown,” St. Joseph City Councilman Kent O’Dell said.

The come out on top for councilman O’Dell, Scott and everyone else in the Chiefs Kingdom was quite the sight to see

“To see Pat and to see what he does and to see what his team pulls off year after year after now, we're pretty blessed to be able to experience this honestly,” Scott said.

The game earned quarterback Patrick Mahomes a new nickname, the “Grim Reaper.”

“I think it's a great new nickname for uh Pat Mahomes,” Scott said.

Now the team is gearing up for the last playoff game before the final showdown in Los Angeles.

Scott hopes the energy from Sunday's night win takes the team all the way.

“I'm hoping the team stays focused, I'm sure they will stay focused and take care of business but we're all looking forward to it,” Scott said.

The Chiefs will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.