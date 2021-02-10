A family is being forced to restart, after a fire burns their home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Tuesday night, a St. Joseph family watched their lives go up in flames.

“It was horrible, just to sit there and watch it burn to the ground," said Cheryl Utterback.

Cheryl and Cary Utterback whose whole lives were in their house are now having to rebuild, after their home on Cook Road caught on fire.

“There was a heater placed to unfreeze pipes by an electric heater, and it caused a fire, started with smoke and engulfed in flames, and completely destroyed the whole house and everything in it,” said the Utterback's Granddaughter Kattie Tyes.

While they were able to escape, they were unable to save their cat and dog.

They waited in their landlords truck, hoping the fire department would get there before it was too late.

“Once they (fire department) came, it was so engulfed in flames and destroyed that they couldn’t put it out," said Tyes.

Their granddaughter Kattie Tyes has started a donation page, hoping the community will be able to help her grandparents rebuild.

“It impacts us a lot especially with the COVID, everything going on. They’re based on a fixed income, and so now they have nothing but what they had on their backs, my grandfather even lost his ID, they have to start from nowhere,” said Tyes.

Tyes says she has already received many responses asking what they need and if her grandparents are safe.

“A lot of people are asking if they are OK, which is the most important thing, that they made it out of the fire," said Tyes.

With the support from the community already, Kattie and the Utterbacks are thankful for the help.

“I’d like to just say thank you and we appreciate everything that comes in," said Utterback.