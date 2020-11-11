A local doctor urges people to change the trajectory of the pandemic by learning from the past

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local doctor urged the public Tuesday to change the trajectory of the pandemic by learning from the past.

Dr. Davin Turner, the chief medical officer of Mosaic Life Care, said Monday patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 had hit an all-time high of 81 throughout the hospital’s system. Within 24-hours, the record was broke with 87 patients hospitalized at Mosaic medical centers.

While hospitalizations had reaffirmed Dr. Turner’s, and Mayor Bill McMurray’s, drive to extend the mask mandate in St. Joseph, dozens of social media users posted to Facebook in opposition.

“I want to congratulate all the people who are following the mask mandate but if everybody would do it, if we could get more people to do it, you know, we would have better results,” McMurray said in an interview Monday.

KQ2 posted an article to Facebook about the Mayor’s intention to extend the mask mandate until February.

“Am I the only one that sees how our cases have gone sky high SINCE the mask mandate?? Clearly they are not working!!!” said one user in the comments of KQ2’s Facebook post about the potential extension. Dozens of other anti-mask comments contained the same criticism.

But the increase in cases is not evidence that masks are ineffective, or even responsible for the spike, what the commenters have is evidence of correlation, not causation.

“Yes, the numbers are increasing, we believe the numbers would be higher if we were not wearing masks,’ Dr. Turner said.

Other reasonable causes of a surge in new infections include the easing of other restrictions, the reopening of bars and restaurants, and students returning to school and college. If masks were the true culprit, it wouldn’t explain the spike in new cases throughout the state with and without mask orders.

Despite the growing stack of scientific evidence proving face masks can help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, many people continue to believe otherwise. Instead of reiterating well-worn arguments supporting mask-use, Dr. Turner urged individuals to learn from history.

“The best thing I can say to people is they need to look up a Dr. Semmelweis. Dr. Semmelweis was a physician in the 1800s and he advocated for the washing of hands in 1847 and he was ridiculed for that recommendation,” he said. “However, what has been proven in history is that one of the biggest advancements ever in medicine was washing our hands.”

Ignaz Semmelweis was a 19th Century Hungarian doctor now lauded as a hero and pioneer for discovering a game-changing disease prevention technique; handwashing. But the view was not widely accepted until years after his death.

Turner likened the evolution of handwashing, from controversial to a fundamental disease prevention practice, to the debate on mask use now.

“The masks, though inconvenient are an inexpensive way to hopefully protect us, protect our loved ones, and hopefully protect those that we come to encounter,” he said.