A single-car crash Thursday morning sends one man to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A single-car crash Thursday morning resulted in moderate injuries for the male driver.
The crash happened on Winter Haven Rd. north of St. Joseph at 7:42 a.m. Thursday.
According to Highway Patrol Troop H, the driver lost control when he was driving southbound on Winter Haven Road.
Wintnesses say the car was flipped on it's roof.
A male infant passenger was also in the car at the time of the crash but Troopers say he was not injured.
Only the man sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care.
