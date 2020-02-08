Clear

AATTC at Rosecrans welcomes first female commandant

A ceremony was held for Col. Deanna Franks Saturday morning, she will assume the role of commandant for the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 11:03 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Those who make up the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center  (AATTC) at Rosecrans held a ceremony Saturday morning for their newest commandant.

Col. Deanna Franks marked the start of a new chapter, she is the newest commandant for the AATTC.

Her colleagues, including the outgoing commandant, said she served in a variety of positions in the Air Force.

"She possesses all of the qualifications necessary to make it a successful tour here at AATTC," Col. Byron Newell, the outgoing commandant said. 

Col. Franks, a graduate of the Air Force Academy and combat-tested C-130 pilot, called the promotion an honor, she said she knows she’s part of something bigger.

"We have a 37-year history that is the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center." Col. Franks said. "Its a legacy of people that have brought this unit together."

After nearly forty years since the AATTC was established, Col. Franks is sure to leave a legacy of her own, as she is the first woman to serve as commandant.

The distinction is a milestone for the organization, but for Col. Franks it's not what she’s focused on.

"it’s not necessarily about being the first female that’s in the commandant position," she said. "but hopefully the right person at the right time."

Col. Franks served as Vice Commandant for a year and a half before being promoted to the commandant. 

