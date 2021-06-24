A/C repairmen dealing with multiple shortages

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The summer time ritual for Bart Armstrong of Armstrong’s Heating and Cooling consists of increased calls, and servicing broken units.

Lately, he’s seeing a lot more calls than usual.

"We were probably getting 15-25 calls a day," Armstrong said. "[A] lot of people working from home, and they’re looking at things that they really didn’t look at before."

While that means more business for Armstrong, there’s a big catch.

This year is unlike any other for Armstrong, he says multiple shortages from equipment to staff and labor are making it tougher for A/C repairmen to do jobs.

Both challenges Armstrong says are hurting his business

"It’s a battle" He said.

With no end to both shortages in sight, he’s worried about what the future will bring while at the same time trying to remain

"Going forward, I truly hope that things fall into place better than what I see." Armstrong said.