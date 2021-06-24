Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A/C repairmen dealing with multiple shortages

Bart Armstrong of Armstrong's Heating and Cooling says he's facing two shortages that are hurting his business.

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 10:05 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The summer time ritual for Bart Armstrong of Armstrong’s Heating and Cooling consists of increased calls, and servicing broken units.

Lately, he’s seeing a lot more calls than usual. 

"We were probably getting 15-25 calls a day," Armstrong said.  "[A] lot of people working from home, and they’re looking at things that they really didn’t look at before."

While that means more business for Armstrong, there’s a big catch. 

This year is unlike any other for Armstrong, he says multiple shortages from equipment to staff and labor are making it tougher for A/C repairmen to do  jobs.

Both challenges Armstrong says are hurting his business

"It’s a battle" He said. 

With no end to both shortages in sight, he’s worried about what the future will bring while at the same time trying to remain

"Going forward, I truly hope that things fall into place better than what I see." Armstrong said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Thunderstorms moved through the area today, and another round of storms will begin to develop into the evening. These storms have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats will remain as strong winds and heavy rain, however hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue on Friday into Saturday as a front rolls through. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the weekend into next week with several more scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories