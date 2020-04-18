ACLU files lawsuit to make mail-in ballots available to all eligible Missouri voters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Friday to make absentee mail-in ballots available to all eligible Missouri voters.

The lawsuit cites the risks of requiring voters to be physically present at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Joseph's April elections were postponed until June 2nd.

Voters will decide the fate of a city bond issue and elect two new school board members.

A week and a half ago, there were some controversial elections in Wisconsin that went on despite the coronavirus pandemic.