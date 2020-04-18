Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

ACLU files lawsuit to make mail-in ballots available to all eligible Missouri voters

The lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union filed Friday cites the risks of requiring voters to be physically present at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: Apr 18, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Friday to make absentee mail-in ballots available to all eligible Missouri voters. 

The lawsuit cites the risks of requiring voters to be physically present at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Joseph's April elections were postponed until June 2nd.

Voters will decide the fate of a city bond issue and elect two new school board members.

A week and a half ago, there were some controversial elections in Wisconsin that went on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Snow was found over much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Friday morning. Some areas north of St. Joseph saw anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow with some areas seeing 10 inches. The disturbance continues to move away on Friday bringing sunshine back to the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories