ACLU files lawsuit to make mail-in ballots available to all eligible Missouri voters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Friday to make absentee mail-in ballots available to all eligible Missouri voters.
The lawsuit cites the risks of requiring voters to be physically present at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Joseph's April elections were postponed until June 2nd.
Voters will decide the fate of a city bond issue and elect two new school board members.
A week and a half ago, there were some controversial elections in Wisconsin that went on despite the coronavirus pandemic.
