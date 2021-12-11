Clear
AFL-CIO Adopt a Family program needs more donations

The St. Joseph AFL-CIO is trying to make sure everyone in the community that's in need gets something they need for Christmas. Even with the help of a local business the program still needs more donations.

Posted: Dec 11, 2021 10:23 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas is just over two weeks away and while many are shopping for Christmas gifts, some rely on charitable donations from the community.

AFL-CIO Community Services in St. Joseph holds the Adopt a Family program every year and there's a partnership included for the second time.

Reed Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram decided it will adopt families and match $10,000 in donations into the agency for the program.

"This year when they contacted us and told us they were going to do this it was a much bigger deal," AFL-CIO executive director Nichi Seckinger said.

The matched donations from Reed will go to giving Christmas gifts to 30 local families, which is about 205 people. So staff at Reed Auto will go out to shop soon.

"They've got about $5,000 now more that will be a donation to go towards our gift cards. So it's an excellent amount I mean that's a really large donation coming from them and that's really really going to help our program," Seckinger said.

Seckinger said the Adopt a Family program already has some gifts ready for families this year but still needs more adopters in order to help everyone.

"Right now I believe we have about 160 adopters and we usually will end up anywhere between 250 and 300 adopters. So we're a little under on the adopters. We also still have I believe it's 349 families still available so we still have a ways to go," Seckinger said.

Seckinger also hopes that everyone on their list ends up with at least something this year, being able to celebrate means everything for them.

"You know it might be the best Christmas they've had in a long time. It might be the best Christmas they've ever had for some of these folks," Seckinger said.

If you want to donate you can call the agency or stop by and look through to see what family you would like to help out. You can also email the agency at adopt@helpmenow.org.

