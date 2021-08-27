AFL-CIO names Seckinger new Executive Director

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) AFL-CIO Community Services has announced that Nichi Seckinger will be the organization's new Executive Director effective September 30, 2021.

AFL-CIO Community Services' Board of Directors made the announcement on Friday.

Seckinger will be moving into the position after working for more than a decade of non-profit experience as the agency's Fundraising and Marketing Coordinator and Thrift Store Manager. She is a St. Joseph native and a 2019 graduate of the University of Central Missouri, where she earned her Master's in Criminal Justice. She also holds a Bachelors of Arts in Interdisciplinary Science, with emphasis in Journalism and Marketing from Missouri Western State University.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter at AFL-CIO Community Services,” Seckinger said. “Under the tutelage of Penny Adams I had the opportunity to learn from one the best within the greater St. Joseph non-profit sector. I am eager to use this knowledge and my prior professional experiences to carry on a tradition of excellence for the agency, its programs, and those we help.”

Seckinger will be the agency's third director, proceeded by Penny Adams (2011-2021) and Larry Huston (1986-2011)