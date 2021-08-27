Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

AFL-CIO names Seckinger new Executive Director

AFL-CIO Community Services has announced that Nichi Seckinger will be the organization's new Executive Director effective September 30, 2021.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 11:46 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) AFL-CIO Community Services has announced that Nichi Seckinger will be the organization's new Executive Director effective September 30, 2021.

AFL-CIO Community Services' Board of Directors made the announcement on Friday.

Seckinger will be moving into the position after working for more than a decade of non-profit experience as the agency's Fundraising and Marketing Coordinator and Thrift Store Manager. She is a St. Joseph native and a 2019 graduate of the University of Central Missouri, where she earned her Master's in Criminal Justice. She also holds a Bachelors of Arts in Interdisciplinary Science, with emphasis in Journalism and Marketing from Missouri Western State University.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter at AFL-CIO Community Services,” Seckinger said. “Under the tutelage of Penny Adams I had the opportunity to learn from one the best within the greater St. Joseph non-profit sector. I am eager to use this knowledge and my prior professional experiences to carry on a tradition of excellence for the agency, its programs, and those we help.”

Seckinger will be the agency's third director, proceeded by Penny Adams (2011-2021) and Larry Huston (1986-2011)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories