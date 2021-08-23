AT&T proposes new plan for a cell tower at Karnes Road and Morton Lane

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Round two of the potential AT&T Tower at Karnes Road and Morton Lane begins at Monday's City Council Meeting.

"It’s been ongoing, but we still feel the very same,” said St. Joseph Resident, Jean Pawlowski.

Residents in the area, are keeping their passionate stance against the cell tower, they say even with the potential new designs, they still don't want it.

"So they are really wanting to push it to get it, but that’s their fault for getting the cart before the horse, but uh the neighborhood out here don’t want it,” said St. Joseph Resident, Robert Brown.

More than a month ago, the St. Joseph City Council, denied AT&T's attempt to originally build a tower in the same neighborhood.

And now, AT&T has resubmitted their proposal.

"Tonight is, they are presenting new evidence that hopefully in their minds will remedy what the council saw as failing to meet the evidentiary standard as last time,” said St. Joseph Mayor, Bill McMurray.

Their new proposal has to meet 4 main criteria that weren't met last time, one of those being visuals.

AT&T has brought up the idea of a 180 foot fake tree that will work as a cell tower, and another idea being a flag pole.

"One of the iterations is making it into a flag pole and putting a giant American flag on the pole, so I mean these are attempts to make it visually appealing,” said McMurray.

But those in the nieghborhood, say it doesn't matter what the tower looks like, they don't want it in their neighborhood.

"A design is still a metal tower, a tall metal tower that does not belong in a residential area," said Pawlowski.

"Just not our neighborhood, anybody’s neighborhood. I mean if they get one in here, they are gonna want to be putting them, you know, in our people’s neighborhood also,” said Brown.