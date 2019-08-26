Clear
BREAKING NEWS Former Cameron teacher pleads guilty to using hidden camera to produce child pornography Full Story

AT&T reports network issues, some landlines unable to call 911

AT&T has announced that there are network issues causing some landlines in the 816-area-code to be unable to call 911.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 11:42 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) AT&T has announced that there are network issues causing some landlines in the 816-area-code to be unable to call 911.

The St. Joseph Police Department sent out the alert Monday morning.

Landlines with the prefix of 271 or 387 in the 816-area code are unable to call 911.

People affected that are needing to call 911 are asked to call 816-271-4777 until the issue is resolved. Text-to-911 is also a secondary contact source.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
We had our first round of showers and storms pushing through this morning from the west. This morning's rain & storms have helped to decrease our severe weather threat for this afternoon & evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events