AT&T reports network issues, some landlines unable to call 911

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) AT&T has announced that there are network issues causing some landlines in the 816-area-code to be unable to call 911.

The St. Joseph Police Department sent out the alert Monday morning.

Landlines with the prefix of 271 or 387 in the 816-area code are unable to call 911.

People affected that are needing to call 911 are asked to call 816-271-4777 until the issue is resolved. Text-to-911 is also a secondary contact source.