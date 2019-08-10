ATV riders hit the trail for charity

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Hundreds of ATV riders belonging to the Dusty Face ATV and Off-Road Club got together Saturday for a ride benefiting the Northwest Missouri Dream Factory on Saturday. Club members say the hobby of ATV riding is lifelong.

"We grew up on these things, " Chris Rush" Club member said. "This is what we find fascinating."

Riders shared what makes ATV riding so much fun for them.

"It's kinda like getting in the outdoors and seeing stuff you don’t get to see in a car window." Ryan Quick event sponsor said.

Club members said it’s a great way to break away from the ordinary, they also said this ride is a great way to give back.

Every year the club teams up with a local charitable organization to donate proceeds from their event. and this year it’s the Northwest Missouri Dream Factory.

"We’re hoping to give at least one kid a good dream," Rush said.

The organization works with children and their families battling sickness, giving them time to spend together as families and away from doctors offices. Those behind it said their goal is to help families affected break away from their ordinary.

"It just gets them away from the doctor’s offices and needles and appointments and they just get to be a family, and have fun." Rita Hook, Northwest Missouri Dream Factory said.

"We just want to do our part and give back," Rush said.

Approximately 300 riders took part in the charity ride. For more information on the Dusty Face ATV and Off-Road Club click here.