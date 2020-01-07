AUTHORITIES: Children removed from Livingston Co. home for grotesque conditions

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) Two children were removed fro a home on Thursday by Livingston County Sheriff's Department for child neglect.
The sheriff's office said they responded to a citizen's report of two children in grotesque conditions with horrible odor of feces, urine and rotting food.
When deputies arrived they found the southern Livingston County home to have no running water and the occupants using buckets for all their needs.
The conditions were so poor a deputy reported he had to leave the home to vomit.
The children were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for examination. They had reportedly had been at the home since New Year's Eve, when one or more of their care takers had dropped the kids off so they could go party.
Division of Family Services was notified as was Senior Services due to the living conditions for an elderly resident, according to a news release.
The sheriff's office said the father has one or more outstanding arrest warrants.
