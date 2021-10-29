Clear
Abbey Woods brings Halloween fun to residents

"The joy that it gets to bring to not only our residents and our staff. I think that we in health care get so bogged down in the day-to-day that we sometimes forget to stop, take a breath, and realize we're all humans,” Abbey Woods Administrator Ryan Phillips said.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 5:32 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The staff at Abbey Woods are also celebrating Halloween today.

They teamed up with three Rivers Hospice to dress up for the holiday and entertain its residents.

Their goal, to bring some smiles to their residents' faces.

Staff say the idea first came about last year, but they couldn't do it because of the pandemic.

Abbey Woods is also putting on a trunk or treat that will be open to the public.

It will be tomorrow from 2 to 4 pm with food, drinks and fun.

