Abbey in Gower builds wall of protection after gunshot incidents

(GOWER, Mo.) Multiple gunshot incidents at the Abbey of Ephesus spanning over two years, results in the building of a wall on the property to protect the residents.

In 2019, the sisters at Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, experienced a day of gunshots being fired towards their residence.

"Someone drove right onto our property and just starting shooting off a gun for about 45 minutes," said Mother Abbess Cecilia.

Suspecting neighbors target practicing, that was not the case. Mother Cecilia said two sisters were walking outside with the dogs and heard the bullet go right past their ears.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department stepped in, but no suspect was found.

Fast forward to spring of 2021, two more incidents involving gunshots occurred. One on February 17, falling on Ash Wednesday; the second on March 24th. Mother Cecilia recalling the events on March 24th.

"It was March 24th, and about 11:15 at night, and I was in a deep sleep," said Mother Cecilia. "I was abruptly awakened when I heard about six shots right in row from obviously like a semi-automatic weapon."

A bullet striking through Mother Abbess Cecilia's bedroom was discovered the next morning.

"I kind of looked around, and once I kind of calmed down, I just went back to bed. And then in the morning, when I turned the light on, that's when I thought it was a black bug on the wall. I realized that is not a bug, that's a bullet hole in my bedroom," Mother Cecilia explained.

She described the discovery as shocking, realizing the bullet was five feet from her bed. Mother Cecilia said she scanned the property and found other bullet holes, including bullet casings. That day, Mother Cecilia knew something had to be done to protect the abbey.

"I mean, it was right away when I thought, 'we need to be more protected.'," said Mother Cecilia. "I mean, we absolutely trust in God and the angels, and they are protecting us, but this is a very prudential human means to help with that protection."

Now, a wall of eight-feet high is in the process of being built around the north entrance and part of the east side of the property, that will soon serve as sense of safety for the sisters living in the abbey.

"When I told the sisters we are putting this up, they were very, very excited," Mother Cecilia said. She added the sisters are excited for the sense of privacy as well.

The Clinton County Sherrif's Department said they currently have no suspects for the shootings. They're calling on the community for tips. Calls can be made to 816-539-2156.

No injuries are reported involving any of the shootings.