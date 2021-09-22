Abortion law debate focuses on down syndrome provision

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A federal appeals court is deciding the fate of a Missouri law that puts sweeping restrictions on abortions.

The law would ban abortions at the eighth week of pregnancy and prohibit abortion if down syndrome is the sole cause for the procedure.

An attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said doctors at the state's only abortion clinic will likely avoid any abortions involving fetuses with down syndrome for fear of the consequences, such as losing their medical or clinic license.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office argued before the 8th circuit court of appeals Tuesday, saying focusing on down syndrome diagnosis is a new issue before the court and argued the restriction emphasized all life is sacred.

"My son Steven was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease which causes tumors to grow on his major organs, he is non verbal. He is on the autism spectrum. I cannot imagine a world, my world or my family's world without Steven in it,” Schmitt said.

In a 2020 ruling, U.S. district judge Howard Sachs said that he thought planned parenthood and the ACLU would likely succeed in their lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional.

Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.

However, legislators who helped draft the Missouri law said it was meant to withstand court challenges, especially challenges to the timing of the ban.