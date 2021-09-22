Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Abortion law debate focuses on down syndrome provision

A federal appeals court is deciding the fate of a Missouri law that puts sweeping restrictions on abortions.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:54 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A federal appeals court is deciding the fate of a Missouri law that puts sweeping restrictions on abortions.

The law would ban abortions at the eighth week of pregnancy and prohibit abortion if down syndrome is the sole cause for the procedure.

An attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said doctors at the state's only abortion clinic will likely avoid any abortions involving fetuses with down syndrome for fear of the consequences, such as losing their medical or clinic license.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office argued before the 8th circuit court of appeals Tuesday, saying focusing on down syndrome diagnosis is a new issue before the court and argued the restriction emphasized all life is sacred.

"My son Steven was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease which causes tumors to grow on his major organs, he is non verbal. He is on the autism spectrum. I cannot imagine a world, my world or my family's world without Steven in it,” Schmitt said.

In a 2020 ruling, U.S. district judge Howard Sachs said that he thought planned parenthood and the ACLU would likely succeed in their lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional.

Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.

However, legislators who helped draft the Missouri law said it was meant to withstand court challenges, especially challenges to the timing of the ban.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Our first day of fall is definitely going to feel like it. Lows have fallen into the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories