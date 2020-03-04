Missouri will be voting next Tuesday in the Presidential Primary.
If you would like to vote early, the Buchanan County Clerk's office will be open Saturday, March 7 from 8AM to Noon. However, you will need a reason why you need to vote early.
Related Content
- Absentee Votes Cannot Be Changed After Candidate Drops Out of Election
- Absentee Voting Deadline Approaching
- Seven Candidates File for Missouri Governor's Election
- Buchanan County absentee voter turnout up heading into next week's election
- Sen. Claire McCaskill votes in midterm election
- Savannah Candidate's Campaign Signs Stolen Day Before Election
- Candidates Officially File for Buchanan County Sheriff Election
- Democratic Candidate for State Senate Reacts to Federal Healthcare Changes
- City Council votes to change fiscal year in St. Joseph
- Small pool of candidates file for SJSD Board of Education election
Scroll for more content...