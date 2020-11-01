Absentee voting surges ahead of election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More absentee voters in Buchanan County are casting their ballots in person before the election, many of them are taking advantage of absentee voting for the first time.

"This way you are able to vote at your convenience." Denise Mereness, absentee voter said.

Voters said the increased popularity of absentee voting in Missouri is adding to the excitement leading up to election day.

"When we found out that they were doing it, my husband and i jumped up and got ready and came right down here," Tabby Osborn, and absentee voter said.

"I feel like this election everyone is voting and that is just so awesome," Debbie Mahoney, absentee voter said.

While voting absentee isn’t a new thing, this election has seen a renewed interest in it, whether it’s concerns over Covid or just convenience.

"I was worried there might be some lines on Tuesday," Mahoney said. "I just wanted my vote to be in there and counted."

"I am a school teacher," Mereness said. "I never know when things may go down and I might get quarantined."

"I was just concerned about having time the day of," Osborn said. "I've got small kids gotta get them running everywhere and just wanted to make sure that I got my vote cast."

No matter what lead people to the polls early to vote absentee, many say this won’t be their last time considering voting this way.

They say knowing there’s an option to cast a ballot early takes a bit of the edge off, and encourages more people to vote.

"Every person’s say matters," Mahoney said. "The best thing they can do to be part of this great country is to get out there and vote."

"This is a perfect opportunity to get your vote in and get it done," Osborn said.

The courthouse will open Monday for in-person absentee voting from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.