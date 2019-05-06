Clear

Camper overturns on I-29, shuts down one lane of traffic

An accident involving a truck that was pulling a camper along I-29 shut down one lane of the interstate Sunday night.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 11:02 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An accident involving a truck that was pulling a camper along I-29 shut down one lane of the interstate Sunday night.

Trooper Steven Force with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck jackknifed while driving northbound on I-29, causing the camper it was pulling to overturn. It happened around 8:30 p.m at the 39.8 mile marker.

It's unclear what caused the truck to swerve at this time. No injuries were reported. 

Thunderstorms will be likely throughout the night but will eventually come to an end towards morning. Lows will be in the 50s.
