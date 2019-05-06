(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An accident involving a truck that was pulling a camper along I-29 shut down one lane of the interstate Sunday night.
Trooper Steven Force with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck jackknifed while driving northbound on I-29, causing the camper it was pulling to overturn. It happened around 8:30 p.m at the 39.8 mile marker.
It's unclear what caused the truck to swerve at this time. No injuries were reported.
Related Content
- Camper overturns on I-29, shuts down one lane of traffic
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB I-29 near Platte City
- MODOT Vehicle Involved in Accident on I-29
- Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29
- I-29 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
- 1 injured in rollover crash on I-29
- Truck Carrying Bees Overturns
- Conservationist Ask Campers to be Bear Aware
- Driver Taken to Hospital After Falling Asleep on I-29
- Accident on I-29 Sends Two to the Hospital
Scroll for more content...