Camper overturns on I-29, shuts down one lane of traffic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An accident involving a truck that was pulling a camper along I-29 shut down one lane of the interstate Sunday night.

Trooper Steven Force with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck jackknifed while driving northbound on I-29, causing the camper it was pulling to overturn. It happened around 8:30 p.m at the 39.8 mile marker.

It's unclear what caused the truck to swerve at this time. No injuries were reported.