Accident occurs while police clean up other accident in south St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two accidents backed up King Hill Avenue early Tuesday evening.

The first accident happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of King Hill Avenue and E. Lake Boulevard.

One person suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

While police were investigating and working to clear the first accident, another one occurred.

Another person suffered minor injuries during that accident.

St. Joseph Police said citations were issued in both accidents, including a failure to yield and following too close.