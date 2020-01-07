Clear

Accident occurs while police clean up other accident in south St. Joseph

Two accidents backed up King Hill Avenue early Tuesday evening.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 6:43 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 7:09 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two accidents backed up King Hill Avenue early Tuesday evening.

The first accident happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of King Hill Avenue and E. Lake Boulevard.

One person suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

While police were investigating and working to clear the first accident, another one occurred.

Another person suffered minor injuries during that accident.

St. Joseph Police said citations were issued in both accidents, including a failure to yield and following too close.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories