Accident on Amelia Earhart Bridge sends woman to hospital

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) One woman was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries after an accident on the Amelia Earhart Bridge Thursday evening.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 59.
Buchanan County Sheriff's Department said a woman with a preexisting medical condition suffered a medical episode and rear-ended a truck pulling a hay baler.
The woman was transported to Atchison hospital with moderate injuries, according to authorities.
