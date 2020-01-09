Clear
Accident on Amelia Earhart Bridge sends woman to hospital

Jan 9, 2020
Allyson Cook

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) One woman was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries after an accident on the Amelia Earhart Bridge Thursday evening.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 59.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Department said a woman with a preexisting medical condition suffered a medical episode and rear-ended a truck pulling a hay baler.

The woman was transported to Atchison hospital with moderate injuries, according to authorities.

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
