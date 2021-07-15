Ace Hardware donates over 140 fans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the summer heat continues, a local business is helping people stay cool.

Wednesday, Westlake Ace Hardware donated more than 140 fans to the local Salvation Army.

It's the ninth year in a row the hardware store has had a fan giveaway program.

The funds to buy the fans came from Westlake Ace customers, who gave $2,100 in June.

"For those that don't have air conditioning to be able to stay cool, you know and it seems like we're gonna have a long, hot summer. You know it's been a tough year. It's really been a tough year, and you know maybe some people don't have the funds available to turn their air conditioning on even and so we just do whatever we can to help the community,” Westlake Ace Hardware General Manager Greg Eagleburger said.

The Salvation Army says these fans are available to anyone in the community in need, all you have to do is sign up through the Salvation Army office with identification.