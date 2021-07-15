Clear
Ace Hardware donates over 140 fans

Wednesday, Westlake Ace Hardware donated more than 140 fans to the local Salvation Army.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 10:05 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the summer heat continues, a local business is helping people stay cool.

It's the ninth year in a row the hardware store has had a fan giveaway program.

The funds to buy the fans came from Westlake Ace customers, who gave $2,100 in June.

"For those that don't have air conditioning to be able to stay cool, you know and it seems like we're gonna have a long, hot summer. You know it's been a tough year. It's really been a tough year, and you know maybe some people don't have the funds available to turn their air conditioning on even and so we just do whatever we can to help the community,” Westlake Ace Hardware General Manager Greg Eagleburger said.

The Salvation Army says these fans are available to anyone in the community in need, all you have to do is sign up through the Salvation Army office with identification.

Light to moderate scattered showers have moved into the area early this morning ahead of a cold front. This front will slowly make its way through our area today giving us continued shower and thunderstorm chances today. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will stall to our south on Friday. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, however much of the day on Friday will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible again on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and sunny. Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week.
