Added security at SJSD football games following incident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday night football was set to get underway at Central High School, but as the excitement built, so has security.

St. Joseph police officers were on hand at every football game in the district with metal detectors, checking to make sure no one came in with firearms.

The move was in responce to an incident last weekend at Lafayette.

Student services director Dr. Robert Sigrist said the incident lead the district to take this measure.

"It's not something we're excited about having to do," He said. "It's another layer of making sure that our events are safe for our students, participants, and for our fans.

People at the game seemed to be on the same page.

"I think it's smart just to keep our students safe," Eugenia Rodriguez-Savage, senior, Central High School said. "Whoever made the decision had our safety in mind."

The new safety measure doesn't change how student felt about coming to the games.

"I felt safe at first, and I feel safe now too." Rodriguez-Savage said.

The district hoped the school communities at large will see it the same way.

"It's just where we are as a society," Sigrist said. "I get that people may feel inconvenienced, my hope is that they'll understand that the little bit of inconvenience is to protect our kids."

There are no plans to expand the added layer of security to other school district sporting events, though administrators said it was a possibility.