Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments opened in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care received confirmation today from the State of Missouri of enough vaccine to allow additional appointments this week and next.

Individuals in Phase 1A and 1B - Tiers 1 and 2 are eligible for vaccination based on the state’s phased approach. Mosaic said more vaccine has arrived with 1,500 additional appointments for eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Joseph.

Eligible individuals in Phase 1B – Tiers 1 and 2 include:

Anyone 65 years of age or older

Any adults with one or more of the following conditions - cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI greater than 40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome.

Additional appointments include:

150 appointments for Wednesday, January 27

150 appointments for Thursday, January 28

200 appointments for Friday, January 29

250 appointments per day Monday, February 1 – Thursday, February 4

Please do not call the hospital, clinics or the Community Nurse Line for appointment information. All appointments and cancelations for St. Joseph are to be done online at www.myMLC.com/vaccine. Unfortunately, appointments are currently full.

Mosaic will continue to open appointments as we receive confirmation from the state, please be patient with us as we work to roll things out as quickly and efficiently as we can.

Remember, in order for the vaccine to be as effective as possible, individuals must receive both doses – when scheduling your appointment, make sure you are available to receive your second dose 21-28 days after your first.

For a full list of the State of Missouri’s phased approach to vaccinating the state, please visit www.mostopscovid.com.